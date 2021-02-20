Stricter law enforcement needed to protect tigers

Members of the Pù Mát National Park feed the baby tigers which were rescued by police in central Nghệ An Province from an illegal tiger transporting case found in early August. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Experts proposed intensifying law enforcement, stepping up inter-sectoral coordination, and closely monitoring captivity facilities to effectively manage the captivity of tigers at a recent seminar held by the People and Nature Reconciliation (PanNature). The event was organised on Tuesday to review the captivity, trading, rescue and conservation of tigers in Việt Nam after the recent seizure of 17 tigers in central Nghệ An Province. The tigers were found being raised illegally in the basements of two families in the province on August 4. Deputy Director of Vietnam CITES Management Authority Vương Tiến Mạnh said that Nghệ An has been considered a hotspot for illegal wildlife captivity for years, especially in Yên Thành, Diễn Châu and Quỳnh Lưu districts. The smuggling of wild animals, especially tigers, is increasingly complicated. “Authorised agencies of Việt Nam have over the past ten years discovered many cases of illegally captivity and trading of tigers with hotspots found chiefly in the central region," he said. Việt Nam currently has more than 300 tigers legally kept in… Read full this story

