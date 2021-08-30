Đắk Lắk Youth Union uses loudspeakers in COVID communication campaign BOT companies call for help amid pandemic Nano Covax producer asked to provide more data 12,796 new cases of COVID-19 and 344 deaths reported on Sunday PM asks local authorities to have clear goals to fight COVID-19 They say honesty is the best policy, and that's exactly what one chain of grocery stores in Hà Nội is relying on. Instead of check-outs, customers just leave their money in a box after buying goods. This helps reduce people interaction and prevents the spread of COVID-19.

Store uses honesty box to prevent COVID spread have 214 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 30, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.