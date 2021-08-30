Đắk Lắk Youth Union uses loudspeakers in COVID communication campaign BOT companies call for help amid pandemic Nano Covax producer asked to provide more data 12,796 new cases of COVID-19 and 344 deaths reported on Sunday PM asks local authorities to have clear goals to fight COVID-19 They say honesty is the best policy, and that's exactly what one chain of grocery stores in Hà Nội is relying on. Instead of check-outs, customers just leave their money in a box after buying goods. This helps reduce people interaction and prevents the spread of COVID-19.
- Hanoi to use resettlement houses as COVID-19 quarantine sites, hospitals
- Mississippi officials warn against using livestock ivermectin to prevent COVID-19 after rise in poison control calls
- Blue surgical face masks are only 10% effective in preventing COVID infection, new study finds
- Top scientists remain puzzled over how and why Covid spreads
- How to stop student COVID spread as school year kicks into gear
- Federal Courts Impose New COVID-19 Restrictions Amid Surge
- These Chennai restaurants take you to Japan, Italy and Turkey, via their takeaway box
- Results Are In: Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Was A COVID 'Super Spreader' Costing Billions
- Mississippi officials warn against using anti-parasite drug to treat COVID amid uptick in calls to poison control
- Laraine can't get bread and milk from her local store without 14 days' quarantine
Store uses honesty box to prevent COVID spread have 214 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 30, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.