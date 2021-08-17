Stocks unaffected by increase in oil prices

Illustrative photo Oversupply According to analysts, oil prices increased due to the reduction agreement by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies, also known as OPEC+. This reduction agreement of OPEC+ can be seen as a bright spot in the oil and gas industry. In terms of supply, the agreement to cut was the driving force that restrained the world oil supply in the first half of the year. After six months of 2021, OPEC+ applied a reduction measure, adjusted it from 7.2 million barrels per day to 5.8 million barrels per day. Among the countries, Saudi Arabia is still the largest contributor to the agreement, with a reduction of two to three million barrels per day in the period from February to June, despite the conflict between the United Arab Emirates, making the market concerned about ending the agreement sooner than expected. However, the agreement between the two countries has been reached and OPEC+ will increase production to 0.4 million barrels per day to end the cut in September 2022. The increase in oil prices also stemmed from the recovery of oil demand from the bottom, in American and Asian markets. According to statistics, world oil demand… Read full this story

