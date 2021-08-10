Statue of child symbolises solidarity and strength during COVID-19 fight

500 taxis, buses converted to ambulances in HCM City ‘3 on-site’ model runs into problems as virus spreads inside isolated facilities HCM City speeds up vaccinations to reach 7 million people by end of August 8,385 new domestic cases reported on Tuesday Homegrown antiviral drug being developed to treat COVID-19 patients By Thúy Hằng HÀ NỘI — The photos of young children in protective suits in a COVID-19 quarantine centre in Điện Biên evoked many emotions among social media users. According to artist Lê Huy, the statue ‘The Điện Biên Kid and His Teddy Bear’ symbolises the solidarity and strength of people to overcome this difficult time. The adorable images became the inspiration for artist Lê Huy, who is a lecturer at the University of Industrial Fine Arts in Hà Nội, to create a statue to "memorise this difficult time". "As an artist, for every special event, I always try to create a work related to that matter. Since the COVID-19 pandemic started in the country last year, I have been thinking about what I can do in this circumstance. I got the answer when I saw the emotional image of young children in baggy protective suits," he told Việt Nam News . The artist said when he saw the images, he thought about his… Read full this story

