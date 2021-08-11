Hà Ngọc Trường washes a COVID-19 patient’s hair. — Photo qdnd.com.vn HÀ NỘI — Hà Ngọc Trường is a special patient at the Củ Chi COVID-19 Treatment Hospital in HCM City. Almost two months ago, Trường and four members of his family tested positive for SARS-nCoV-2. He himself had to be put on a ventilator due to respiratory failure. Trường, 28, was treated at Củ Chi COVID-19 Treatment Field Hospital for a month before his condition improved and he was able to be taken off the ventilator. "That was also the time when I witnessed the hardship of doctors and nurses working at the hospital. They always had to wear this protective suit that is so uncomfortable, they dare not even drink water," Trường said. When he could get up and walk again, Trường thought he had to do something to help them as a way to express his gratitude. He started a special task: a patient-turned-nurse for the Infection Faculty 1 of the hospital, as people in the faculty often joked. "I thought of doing something like cleaning the patients' rooms and caring for basic needs of F0s with more critical conditions to ease the burden of doctors and nurses who saved… Read full this story

Special COVID-19 patient stays to help doctors after recovering have 387 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 12, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.