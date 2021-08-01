SP Group enters Vietnam solar power market through joint venture with BCG Energy

Honourable international award "collection" of Vietnam tourism Real estate firms aim to adapt and thrive in the "new normal" Vinhomes activates the "Happy Home" program for apartment owner – lessee connection at stage 2 Vinhomes to officially launch The Miami subdivision in Hanoi’s west UNLOCKING THE SYNERGIES OF URBAN BRANDED RESIDENCES IN VIET NAM Nguyen Ho Nam, chairman of Bamboo Capital JSC, and Pham Minh Tuan, BCG Energy's CEO, at the online signing ceremony to set up a joint venture for investing in rooftop solar and exploring other renewable energy sources in Vietnam with SP Group on July 30. SINGAPORE, VIETNAM — SP Group and BCG Energy Joint Stock Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Bamboo Capital JSC, on August 2 announced the formalisation of a joint venture to invest in rooftop solar and explore other renewable energy projects in Vietnam. This partnership marks SP's first joint venture in Vietnam. The JV, 51 per cent owned by BCG Energy and 49 per cent by SP, combines the expertise of both companies for developing innovative, sustainable energy solutions aimed at accelerating Vietnam's clean energy transformation. With an initial target of installing 500MW of rooftop solar systems by 2025, the JV will… Read full this story
