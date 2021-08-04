Soulful Polish artist who loves to paint nature

Minh Nguyễn From the very first moment I looked at Marta Kisiliczyk's paintings, I couldn't take my eyes off them. The more I looked at those paintings, the more I was drawn into an artistic world of bizarre colours and shapes: a fierce and intense red, a calm hue of blue, a relaxing green and a joyous pink. They were raw, contradictory, mysterious yet strangely connected. When I told Kisiliczyk, the Polish award-winning painter, what I felt about her artworks, she just said: "This is what I want with my paintings and my audience. To just stand in front of my works of art and feel something." Marta Kisiliczyk and her painting at the VeniceLands ArtPrize exhibition in Italy in 2019. Photo courtesy of Marta Kisiliczyk Emotions lead the way Painting is a creative process and emotion is the keystone of that process for Marta. She lives purely in the moment and expresses what she feels on the canvas. "I paint with feelings and try to switch my mind off when I paint," she said. Interestingly, it doesn't mean that there are no conscious decisions made during the creative process. After many years of studying and practising professionally, the painter knows… Read full this story

