Soldiers will be sent to support Bình Dương Province with COVID-19 prevention

The soldiers prepare food to deliver to residents in Bình Dương Province. Photo baochinhphu.vn BÌNH DƯƠNG – The Ministry of National Defence will send 2,000 soldiers to help with COVID-19 prevention efforts in Bình Dương Province. Lieutenant General Ngô Minh Tiến said the ministry will send 50 mobile health centres to 11 'red zones' and 15 ambulances to Bình Dương to help the province's pandemic prevention and control work. Bình Dương is the province with the second-highest COVID-19 cases in the fourth wave of the pandemic in Việt Nam. The number of COVID patients is forecast to increase in the next two weeks as the province will perform the third round of large-scale testing. The province has proposed the Government provide support by sending around 50 intensive care doctors, 50 specialised doctors, 100 experienced intensive care nurses, 100 nurses and technicians, 10 invasive ventilators and 20 non-invasive ventilators, four mobile X-ray machines and 100 hand-held SPO2 meters for measuring oxygen saturation. Bình Dương Province has also assigned the Department of Industry and Trade to coordinate with localities to provide food and essentials for more than 719,000 residents in 'red zones'. Each bag of essentials is worth VNĐ50,000 (US$2.2) per person a day.

