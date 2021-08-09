Settlement of post-war toxic chemicals – A “combat” mission of chemical troops in peacetime

According to Major General Ha Van Cu, although 60 years have passed since U.S. military started to conduct its chemical warfare in Vietnam on August 10, 1961, the Vietnamese people are still suffering severe consequences of toxic chemicals that U.S. soldiers sprayed on the country. According to statistics reviewed at an international seminar on Agent Orange/dioxin in Hanoi in August 2016, between 1961 and 1971, the U.S. armed forces used 80 million liters of toxic chemicals, 60% of which contained Agent Orange/dioxin, and over 9,000 tons of CS chemicals, severely poisoning the environment in provinces and cities in Military Regions 4, 5, 7, and 9. The chemicals were sprayed over 26 hamlets, with a total area of 3.06 million hectares (equal to a quarter of the total area of Southern Vietnam), making more than 4.8 million people be exposed to the toxic chemicals. Six decades have passed by, but Bien Hoa, Da Nang, Phu Cat, and A So airports, are still severely contaminated with dioxin, as they were U.S. military's chemical storehouses in wartime. General Cu wrote that toxic chemicals' long-lasting harmful effects on people's health and environment were pointed out at different international seminars in 1993. At these events,… Read full this story

