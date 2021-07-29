With Executive Chef Marcus Benjamin Meek from Capella Hanoi Chef Marcus Benjamin Meek “At Capella Hanoi, we look to create unique dining experience, inspired by our craftsmen and women on the farm in Đà Lạt. We want to lift the products and to showcase them in different ways, maximising flavour profiles using raw products and different cooking techniques, which allows us to bring you well-balanced, fresh dishes from the heart of Việt Nam,” says Meek. Seasonal grilled zucchini salad Ingredients: for 1 portion – 60g zucchini – 45g tomato chutney – 20g compressed cucumber – 25g Đà Lạt heirloom tomato – 2g shaved carrot – 1g shaved radish – 2g shaved fennel – 3g red sorrel – 3g rocket – 1g edible flower – A few onion rings – 1 shallot – 45ml milk – 35g flour – 75ml tomato consommé – Lemon dressing – Himalayan pink salt – Almonds sliced Method: Thinly slice the zucchini and season lightly. In a hot pan lightly grill the zucchini until soft, then lay flat on a tray and leave in the fridge. Peel the cucumber, de-seed and vacuum with cucumber juice seal, removing all the air. Slice shallots and soak in milk, remove from the milk and dust… Read full this story

Seasonal grilled zucchini salad have 307 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 1, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.