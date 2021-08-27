The leaders of the northern province of Bắc Ninh and Samsung Vietnam evaluated improvement results at Hanpo Vina Joint Stock Company. — Photo courtesy of the firm BẮC NINH — The leaders of the northern province of Bắc Ninh and Samsung Vietnam on Thursday made a trip to evaluate the results of the two enterprises including Hanpo Vina Joint Stock Company and Thịnh Vượng Manufacturing and Trading Co Ltd participating in the “domestic business improvement consulting programme”. This project was implemented by South Korean experts of Samsung over about 10 weeks after assessing the actual production capacity of enterprises in Bắc Ninh Province. The project's goal is to improve productivity; management capacity and product supply capacity so that Vietnamese enterprises could join the supply chain of large global corporations like Samsung. Hanpo Vina Joint Stock Company is a supplier of plastic injection products for Samsung’s first-tier contractors. The company said that after the improvement process, the product defect rate (NG) decreased by 53 per cent, the factory was redesigned to easily locate inventory and manage actual inventory more effectively and ensure the first-in-first-out rule. In addition, it has also built a production management system that compares actual output with the plan, thereby… Read full this story

Samsung Vietnam helps local firms join global supply chain have 322 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 27, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.