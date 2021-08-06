S Korean, Đông Á University sign sustainable development deal

Yang Yong, director of South Korea’s The Most Beautiful Tree organisation, shows an agreement signed with Đông Á Univerity in Đà Nẵng City. The deal aims to boost exchanges between Đà Nẵng and Gwangju city in Korea. Photo courtesy Trần Phương Chi ĐÀ NẴNG — South Korea's The Most Beautiful Tree organisation has inked its first deal on sustainable development with the central city-based Đông Á University deepening ties between Gwangju in South Korea and Đà Nẵng city. The deal, which was signed at an online event on Tuesday (August 3), will focus on cooperation and development on environmentally-friendly action projects and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) communication campaigns among Vietnamese and Korean students. Director of the organisation, Yang Yong said Đà Nẵng has been known as a 'liveable city' in central Việt Nam, and the 'zero waste' project has been jointly implemented by the organisation and Đông Á University. She said the organisation will use it as a bridge to link Đà Nẵng and Gwangju along with student exchanges and educational programmes from Korean universities and Đông Á University's Korean language and culture research faculty. South Korea officially opened its Consulate General in Đà Nẵng with the aim of boosting tourism and investment between… Read full this story
