Russia's leading e-newspaper Infox.ru on August 12 ran an article titled "Three steps to peace at sea" by Grigory Trofimchuk, Chairman of the Expert Council of the Foundation for the Support of Scientific Research "Workshop of Eurasian Ideas." The author said that with its three proposals, Vietnam not only reminded the world of the risks of territorial disputes and shared responsibility for possible consequences, but also introduced specific points that should be implemented with the help of international efforts. Trofimchuk expressed his belief that the proposals will become a new start for achieving a lasting peace in the East Sea (South China Sea), which will become an example for replicating this approach in other parts of the world. Assessing Vietnam's responsible behavior in the international arena, the expert wrote Vietnam regularly shows its positivity and dynamism in its activities, contributing to seeking peaceful solutions and participating in all activities within the framework of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), as well as between ASEAN and its partners to settle disputes in the East Sea; while promoting professional dialogue and establishing multilateral cooperation. On the same day, the "Argumenti I Fakti" (Arguments and Facts) newspaper also posted an article affirming that… Read full this story

Russian opinion appreciates Vietnam’s initiatives related to maritime security have 264 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at August 14, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.