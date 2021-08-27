Room remains for Việt Nam’s exports to Italy

Rice is a potential item for Viêt Nam to export to the Italian market. — Photo baochinhphu.vn HÀ NỘI —There remains room for Vietnamese enterprises to promote their exports of farm produce such as rice and seafood to Italy besides other export items, according to the Vietnamese Trade Office in Italy. Italy is currently Việt Nam’s fourth-largest trading partner in the EU behind only the Netherlands, Germany and France while Việt Nam is Italy’s largest trading partner in ASEAN with bilateral trade turnover continuously increasing over the years, the office said. Over the 11 months since the EU-Việt Nam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) officially took effect (from August 2020 to the end of June 2021), Việt Nam’s export turnover to Italy reached US$7.8 billion, up 22.8 per cent over the same period before the effectiveness of the EVFTA (from August 2019 to the end of June 2020). In the first half of 2021 alone, two-way trade saw a yearly rise of 29.3 per cent to hit $2.29 billion. Of which, Việt Nam exported $1.5 billion worth of goods to Italy, up 32 per cent over the same period last year while its imports from the market topped $759 million, up 25 per cent year-on-year. Vietnamese… Read full this story

