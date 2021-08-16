Roche launches SARS-CoV-2 rapid antigen test in Việt Nam

A patient receiving SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test result. — Photo Roche Vietnam HCM CITY — Roche Vietnam announced that it has launched SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test for Việt Nam's market in early August. The SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test is for use in point of care settings for both symptomatic and asymptomatic people. This can help healthcare professionals identify a SARS-CoV-2 infection in people suspected to carry the virus with results typically ready in 15 minutes. In addition, it serves as a valuable initial screening test for individuals that have been exposed to SARS-CoV-2 infected patients or a high risk environment. The test has a sensitivity of 95.5 per cent and a specificity of 99.2 per cent, based on selected sample population study. Affordable and fast instrument-free testing kit enables convenient use for healthcare professionals at different point of care locations The SARS-CoV-2 Rapid Antigen Test is performed by healthcare professionals in a number of different settings close to the patient. This is highly beneficial where timely decisions are needed or laboratory testing is inaccessible. The test will help to quickly identify people who are infected and allow better patient management as well as more effective use of healthcare resources. The Rapid Antigen… Read full this story

