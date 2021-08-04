Kim Hae-yong (The Jakarta Post) Seoul ● Thu, August 5, 2021 2021-08-05 01:21 0 c78dad32e3af0945bdb46490a82d8bc7 4 Opinion ASEAN,anniversary,Korea,relationship,COVID-19,financial-crisis,cooperation,Trade,universities Free This coming Sunday, ASEAN celebrates the 54th ASEAN Day. For more than half a century, ASEAN member states have promoted multilateral dialogue and cooperation. Embracing globalization, many countries in the region have enjoyed explosive economic growth to collectively emerge as the fifth largest economy in the world. Unfortunately, since the global financial crisis of 2008, globalization has slowly lost traction. The onset of COVID-19 has further amplified this trend by providing new rationale for protectionism. Moreover, the recent new waves of COVID-19 and the slow vaccine rollout have delayed much-anticipated economic recovery in Southeast Asia. Against this backdrop, ASEAN-Korea relations have become all the more important in upholding free and open trade and creating interconnectedness at multiple levels, which are crucial to the region's sustained development and prosperity. Thankfully, despite the many uncertainties and challenges, the prospects for stronger cooperation and deeper ties between ASEAN and Korea are bright. First, strong commitment to cooperation continues to serve as a key driver in strengthening the ASEAN-Korea partnership. Over the past three decades, ASEAN and Korea have evolved into mutually indispensable economic… Read full this story

Revisiting ASEAN-Korea relations on the 54th ASEAN Day have 281 words, post on www.thejakartapost.com at August 5, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.