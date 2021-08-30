Record of 14,224 new COVID-19 cases announced on Monday

A resident in Phú Chánh Ward, Tân Uyên Town, Bình Dương Province, is tested for COVID-19. VNA/VNA Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam on Monday recorded the highest ever COVID-19 infections in one day, with 14,224 cases, according to the Ministry of Health. Five of the new infections were imported and quarantined upon arrival. There were another 315 coronavirus-related deaths announced, most in HCM City with 245, increasing the total number of fatalities to 11,064. Among the new local infections, Bình Dương recorded the highest with 6,050, followed by HCM City (5,889), Long An (524) and Đồng Nai (491). The capital city of Hà Nội reported 110 new infections. Other cases were found in Tiền Giang (221), Khánh Hòa (126), An Giang (90), Kiên Giang (73), Nghệ An (68), Tây Ninh (56), Đà Nẵng (54), Bình Thuận (46), Thừa Thiên Huế (40), Đồng Tháp (37), Cần Thơ (36), Trà Vinh (36), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (33), Quảng Bình (30), Quảng Ngãi (30), Đắk Lắk (24), Bình Định (20), Sóc Trăng (19), Thanh Hóa (18), Bình Phước (15), Phú Yên (14), Bến Tre (11), Quảng Nam (10), Vĩnh Long (7), Ninh Thuận (7), Quảng Trị (6), Đắk Nông (5), Hà Tĩnh (4), Hậu Giang (4), Lâm Đồng (3), Bạc… Read full this story

