As many as 720,000 residents in 11 wards in Bình Dương Province receive 5,700 tonnes of rice from the Government as support during the pandemic. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam reported a new record of daily COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with 12,096 infections. A further 335 COVID-related deaths were also announced. Of the latest transmissions, three were imported and 12,093 were locally transmitted, the Ministry of Health said. Among the new cases, 7,321 were found in the community. The total number of deaths in the country as of August 25 stood at 9,349, accounting for 2.5 per cent of the total number of cases. The rate is 0.4 per cent higher than the world’s average COVID-19 deaths. HCM City today recorded the highest number of new infections in the country with 5,294, an increase of 667 cases compared to Tuesday. Bình Dương Province came second with 4,129 new cases, an increase of 501 cases compared to Tuesday. New cases were also detected in Đồng Nai (618), Long An (460), Tiền Giang (319), Đà Nẵng (162), Khánh Hòa (150), Tây Ninh (119), Bình Thuận (106), Hà Nội (96), Nghệ An (95), Đồng Tháp (93), Cần Thơ (90), Bà Rịa – Vũng Tàu (75), An Giang (50), Đắk Lắk (40), Cà Mau (28), Phú… Read full this story

Record of 12,096 new COVID-19 cases detected on Wednesday have 311 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 25, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.