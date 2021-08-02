Recall of obsolete motorbikes at a standstill

Recalling old substandard motorbikes to ensure traffic safety and reduce air pollution is a necessity, but this cannot be done easily because motorbikes are the livelihood of the poor. The Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment (MONRE) has released Document No 7442, requesting cities/provinces to strengthen control over air pollution and eliminate dust and emissions hotspots. The ministry has asked Hanoi and HCM City to speed up the implementation of comprehensive solutions to ease air pollution, such as new public transport, vehicles using clean energy, and removal of old vehicles from circulation. The recall of old motorbikes has been discussed for many years. According to the Vietnam Register (VR), there are 3.4 million cars and 50 million motorbikes. Hanoi has 7 million motorbikes and HCM City 9 million in regular circulation. Of these, 40 percent are old motorbikes that have been used for more than 15 years. In Hanoi, it is easy to see trashy motorbikes, with no horn, lamp, mirror or license plate rolling on the streets. The owners of the motorbikes are often vegetable and fruit merchants, builders and scrap collectors who use the bike to carry goods. The old motorbikes are mostly models manufactured many years… Read full this story

