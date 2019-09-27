Rabies: Vaccinate to eliminate

Rabies is one of the oldest and most terrifying diseases known to human, it is almost always fatal following the onset of clinical symptoms. Today, it is a common infectious disease in more than 150 countries. Even though this disease can be prevented through vaccine, an estimated 59,000 people each year still die because of rabies especially in the world's poorest and most vulnerable communities. Up to 40% of the victims are children younger than 15 years living in Asia and Africa. According to the National Program on the Control and Elimination of Rabies, National Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology (NIHE), 54 people died from rabies in 24 provinces in Vietnam in 2019 compared to 64 people in 20 provinces last year. Although there are fewer deaths, the disease has spread to four more provinces. "Rabies cases are reported from provinces which previously had no case. Dog management and vaccination is the most important action to stop rabies transmission between dogs, and from dogs to humans. A person bitten by a dog needs to get immediate and complete vaccine against rabies. Vaccinating dogs is the most cost-effective and sustainable way to save lives from rabies," jointly stated by Dr Tran… Read full this story

