Quảng Trị farmer successful in organic farming

Nguyễn Đăng Vương makes probiotics for animal feed in his farm. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Thủy QUẢNG TRỊ ­— A man in the central province of Quảng Trị has successfully developed an organic farming model in combination with online trading of safe food. Nguyễn Đăng Vương, a 37-year-old farmer in Vĩnh Chấp Commune of Vĩnh Linh District, has contributed to protecting consumer health and increased his income. Vương had long-held the desire to build his own brand of safe organic food to the market. So in 2015, when he had the opportunity to visit Japan, he went to study organic fertiliser production, microbial feed and organic farming. By visiting and studying domestic and foreign organic models for a long time, he was able to build his own business. In 2019, Vương decided to use his modest savings to set up a farm on his family's 4 hectares of agricultural land. By early last year, he had invested more than VNĐ1 billion (US$43,600) in setting up nine separate and closed breeding areas. His farm is currently raising more than 3,000 chickens, 1,000 ducks and more than 30 pigs, including domestic pigs and wild boar hybrids. He faced many difficulties and failures, which initially… Read full this story

