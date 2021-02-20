Quảng Ninh to implement solutions for garbage crisis

Environmental sanitation workers collect garbage along a road in Hạ Long City, Quảng Ninh Province. VNA/VNS Photo Đức Hiếu QUẢNG NINH – Hạ Long City, a popular tourist destination in the northern coastal province of Quảng Ninh, will implement a series of measures to classify, collect, transport and treat domestic and construction waste from early next year. Secretary of the city's Party Committee Vũ Văn Diện said the plans would be a long-term solution to improve urban environment and tackle the garbage crisis in the city in the past four months. The city has asked local authorities of 12 wards and communes to allocate an area for treating domestic waste as microbiological fertilizer to serve agricultural production. In the early days of this month, Hạ Long City was flooded with garbage. The garbage was dumped in large piles along roads and covered with canvas as garbage truck did not come to collect. A disagreement on the financial settlement between local authorities and environmental enterprises kickstarted the crisis. Indevco, the company in charge of collecting and treating waste in Hạ Long City has invested in a solid waste treatment centre with incinerator technology. The centre was expected to treat about 900 tonnes of solid waste per day from Hạ… Read full this story

