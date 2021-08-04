Quảng Binh safely removes wartime bomb

The unexploded bomb was found in a densely populated area in Lý Trạch Commune, Bố Trạch District. — VNA/VNS Photo QUẢNG BÌNH — Relevant forces in the central province of Quảng Bình have safely removed an unexploded bomb left from the war from a densely populated area in Lý Trạch Commune, Bố Trạch District. According to the commune’s People’s Committee, a local resident discovered the bomb while working in their garden on July 30. The MK82 bomb, weighing more than 200kg, was found 1.2m under the ground. The provincial Military Command coordinated with the MAG Mine Clearance Team and related units to move the bomb to a safe area for detonation. According to the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, Việt Nam is one of the countries with the most unexploded ordnances (UXOs). It is estimated that about 800,000 tonnes of UXOs were left across the country after the war ended in 1975, mostly in the central region. Some 6.13 million hectares of land are riddled with or suspected of being riddled with UXOs, accounting for 18.82 per cent of the country's total area. Since 1975, UXO incidents have killed more than 40,000 people and injured 60,000 others including children. — VNS

