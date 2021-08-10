PSG set to complete signing of Messi

Lionel Messi arrives with his family to board a plane at El Prat airport in Barcelona on 10 August 2021. AFP/VNA Photo PARIS – Lionel Messi arrived at Barcelona airport on Tuesday, set to board a flight to the French capital as Paris Saint-Germain look to complete the signing of the Argentinian superstar. The 34-year-old was accompanied by his wife and three children as he entered El Prat airport just before 1:30pm (1130 GMT). His father Jorge, who is also his representative, arrived a short while earlier. PSG have spent the last few days trying to finalise an agreement to sign Messi following his departure from Barcelona, the club he has represented for the entirety of his 17-year professional career so far. The French side’s supporters began gathering on Monday outside the club’s Parc des Princes home and at Le Bourget airport to the north of the city hoping to catch a glimpse of Messi. Meanwhile the front page headline in French sports daily L’Equipe on Tuesday hinted at the mood in Paris. “Growing restless”, it said, while inside it spoke of “the longest hours” as fans waited an announcement. Reports in Spain during the night talked of a “final offer”… Read full this story

