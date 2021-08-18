A business in Đồng Tháp Province prepares meals for workers. Provinces across the Mekong Delta are helping businesses remain reopen during the pandemic. – Photo nld.com.vn MEKONG DELTA – Mekong Delta provinces have been helping local businesses maintain production and investment while staying safe from the COVID-19 pandemic. Trà Vinh Province's Department of Planning and Investment, for example, said that investment permits and certifications were granted to 14 new domestic investment projects in the first six months of the year. Lâm Hữu Phúc, deputy director of the department, said the province was working with companies to help them overcome problems and recover quickly. It has reduced taxes, loan interest and certain bills. Twenty-five businesses are providing accommodations to staff to continue production, as of August 11. The businesses were asked to strictly follow pandemic regulations and work with health authorities on contact tracing and quarantining infected cases. Meanwhile, Cần Thơ City attracted two foreign investment projects worth a total of $1.31 billion in the first six months of the year, ranking third in the country in terms of FDI attraction, after Long An and HCM City. The city will establish a centre to further expedite administrative procedures, according to its People's Committee. Around 100 businesses in the city have maintained production by arranging staff accommodations. City departments are keeping an eye… Read full this story

Provinces in Mekong Delta help businesses maintain production have 299 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 18, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.