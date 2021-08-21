Progress of land border patrol roads reviewed

The event was attended by Deputy Chiefs of the General Staff Lieutenant General Huynh Chien Thang and Lieutenant General Phung Si Tan and representatives of relevant agencies of the General Staff. Reports delivered at the meeting revealed that the project on constructing land border patrol roads in the 2006-2010 period and the years to come was approved by the Prime Minister on March 14, 2007. The roads with the total length of around 10,196km connects 25 border localities. Construction units have so far completed 1,902km of the road. Meanwhile, the Eastern Truong Son road construction project has been conducted since 2006. The road with the total length of 666.79km links 19 districts of seven central provinces and runs parallel to National Highway 1A in the East and Ho Chi Minh Road in the West. The road holds defense-security and socio-economic significance as it connects ten national roads in the region. Until now, 516.8km of the road has been completed and handed over to the Ministry of Transport for management. Lauding the efforts of agencies and units in carrying out the two projects, General Cuong asked them to continue cooperating with local authorities, ministries and agencies in clearing the ground for… Read full this story

