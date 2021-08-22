MC Trường Giang of Nhanh Như Chớp (Lightening Quiz) sets up equipment to prepare to film at home. Photo courtesy of Đông Tây Promotion HCM CITY TV show producers in HCM City are facing challenges in producing new programmes due to current social distancing restrictions. In order to fulfill their schedule and serve audiences, they have decided to create shows with at-home editions. Triệu Thế Hiệp, a representative of Đông Tây Promotion, one of the country's leading TV production companies, said: "Although we are facing a tough time, our staff are trying their best to offer ideas to adapt to current circumstances." After discussion, the company decided to film at home, starting with game show Nhanh Như Chớp (Lightning Quiz), a Vietnamese version of a Thai show where contestants must answer questions within two minutes to win. Nguyễn Thành Vinh, Nhanh Như Chớp 's producer, said: "It's the first time the artists have to become technicians. They must set up machines, adjust frames, filming and sound recording. Sometimes the internet connection is unstable and causes video calls to shut down." He said that it takes a lot of time to produce one episode. "Filming at home is a special experience for our staff and the artists. I hope the audiences… Read full this story

Producers shift to making TV programmes at home have 323 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 23, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.