Prioritising vaccines for HCM City region to go into ‘new normal’: Deputy PM

Deputy Prime Minister Vũ Đức Đam inspects the treatment of COVID-19 patients at District 7's field hospital, HCM City, on August 6. VNA/VNS Photo Diệp Trương Vũ Đức Đam, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control​​, spoke to the media about the current COVID-19 situation in the southern region, the country's epicentre, after spending almost a month inspecting prevention and control efforts in the area. During the trip, you frequently mentioned the formation of 'green zones', or COVID-19 free areas. Why this new strategy? When I visited HCM City, I said the city's COVID-19 outbreak is difficult and we needed to follow the strategy of 'zoning' the city for lockdown. But once this city is put under lockdown, hundreds of thousands people would want to leave or return to their hometown, therefore we needed to cover larger surrounding areas as well to prevent the entire region becoming a 'red zone' in a short duration. I submitted the proposal to the Government to implement Directive 16 in HCM City and then the entire southern region, if it had not been done early, the situation would have been even worse now. The common strategy now for HCM City and the…

