President’s visit affirms special attention to fostering ties with Laos

President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) welcomes General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith in Hanoi on June 29, 2021 (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) – The upcoming official friendly visit to Laos by President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his spouse will reaffirm Vietnam's strong and comprehensive support to the process of national reform, defence and construction of Laos. The visit, to take place from August 9-10 at the invitation of General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee and President of Laos Thongloun Sisoulith, will also highlight Vietnam's special attention to maintaining and developing the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive partnership between the two countries. As neighbouring countries, Vietnam and Laos have walked hand in hand through many challenges, reinforcing their solidarity and loyalty. The bilateral ties, founded by President Ho Chi Minh and President Kaysone Phomvihane and nurtured by generations of leaders and people of both nations, have been thriving to be "more stable than mountains, more long-lasting than rivers." The relations have become a development rule and a factor ensuring the success of the revolutionary cause of each country and a valuable asset of both Parties and… Read full this story

