President Phúc, VP Harris vow to further cooperation on COVID-19 response, economic ties

Vietnamese State President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc (right) and US Vice President, in masks, had a meeting on Wednesday at the Presidential Palace in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Thống Nhất HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese State President Nguyễn Xuân Phúc and visiting US Vice President Kamala Harris expressed pleasure at the blossoming bilateral ties during their talks on Wednesday in Hà Nội. The Vietnamese Head of State said he highly valued the Việt Nam-US comprehensive partnership, which in the past 25 years has been flourishing, creating greater substance and effectiveness across all areas of bilateral, regional and global cooperation, thanks to efforts on both sides, in line with the wishes of the peoples of the two countries, and the wish the late President Hồ Chí Minh has conveyed in his letter to US President Harry Truman 75 years ago. Phúc reiterated Việt Nam's consistent foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversified relations, proactive and active international integration in both depth and scope, and that the country always strives to become a good friend, a trusted partner, and a responsible member in the international community. He said Việt Nam considered the US one of the key partners and wished to together with…

