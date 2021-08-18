President attends gathering marking Day of People’s Public Security Forces

Speaking at the event, Phuc said over the past years, the public security forces have closely grasped the situation, offered advice to the Party and State about important measures and strategies to protect national security, ensure social safety and order, defeat plots sabotaging the Party and State by hostile and reactionary forces, and crack down on crimes and legal violations. He hailed them for taking vanguard in Party building and rectification, as well as playing an active role as one of the front-line forces in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. During the cause of national construction and defense in the new period, the President suggested the Central Public Security Party Committee effectively follow the Party policies and State laws regarding the task of protecting national security and social safety and order, thus laying a solid foundation to build a revolutionary, regular, elite and modern people's public security sector. Secretary of the Central Public Security Party Committee and Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam affirmed that the forces will seriously and fully realize Resolution adopted by the 13th Party Central Committee and conclusions of the Party Central Committee’s Resolutions, and continue with building the Party and people's public security forces… Read full this story
