With Chef Lê Đức Hải of Ngon Garden Restaurant in Hà Nội Chef Lê Đức Hải of Ngon Garden Restaurant Ingredients: – Prawns: 0.5 kg – Coconut: 1 – Dried purple onion, mixed broth and pepper – Garnish: Lettuce, fresh onion, tomato and cucumber Prawns with coconut juice How to make the dish: Wash the prawns carefully. Peel the green cover of the coconut and make a round hole in its top then pour the coconut juice into a large bowl. Mince the dried onion and mix it with the broth and pepper. Boil the coconut juice in a pot and put the minced above-mentioned ingredients in before putting the prawns in to continue to boil. Stir well until the prawns become red, then arrange them on a plate. Pour the boiled broth in the coconut and place the prawns around it. Decoration: Place the coconut with prawns on a large plate and garnish with lettuce, cut fresh onion and thin cut cucumber pieces. Make a flower from the tomato and place over the shrimps. Final dish: The prawns should be savoury and fragrant from the coconut juice. The dish can be eaten with salad or at dinner, and is perfect when enjoyed with a glass of white wine. VNS

