Portrait of an artist as a Vietnamese emperor

Emperor Hàm Nghi pictured with a painting in Algeria. Photos courtesy of the Huế Cultural Heritage Research and Development Association Though Vietnamese Emperor Hàm Nghi (1871-1944) was popularly known as an anti-French emperor, who was exiled to Algeria, he was also a little-known painter that held exhibitions in Paris, France. According to painter Đặng Mậu Tựu, vice chairman of Huế Cultural Heritage Research and Development Association, Emperor Hàm Nghi was not so much seen as a painter but an exiled patriotic king, but with an impressive body of work he deserved to be honoured as a painter. Hàm Nghi was the eighth emperor of the Vietnamese Nguyễn Dynasty, but reigned for only one year (1884-85). After the failure of the Cần Vương (Save the King) movement against French colonial rule, Emperor Hàm Nghi was captured and exiled to Algeria, then a colony of France, on December 12, 1888. According to historical documents, to get over his boredom in exile, he studied French and was able to communicate with French intellectuals and learned how to ride a bicycle, rare among Vietnamese at the time. He also studied photography, literature and especially painting. His first paintings were self-portraits in exile, of him wearing traditional royal attire and a headscarf. His self-portraits were implied: "I am… Read full this story

