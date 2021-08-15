A resident scans a QR code at a COVID-19 checkpoint in Phú Yên Province. — VNA/VNS Photo Xuân Triệu HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Public Security (MPS) will share data from the National Population Database to help manage COVID-19 vaccinations. The database will be shared with the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Information and Communications. From Wednesday, the MPS officially deployed the nationwide citizen management software in pandemic-affected areas on the basis of the National Population Database. The software is updated with medical declarations when people pass pandemic control stations. Specifically, when citizens register medical declarations at https://suckhoe.dancuquocgia.gov.vn before going through pandemic control stations, the system will provide them with a QR code. At the checkpoints, police officers will check information on the system and let them go through. Data is processed on the National Population Database, then communicated to ward and commune authorities in order to manage their information, thereby tracing the movements of citizens easily, quickly and accurately, saving costs in the current pandemic situation. At the meeting on Thursday with the MPS, Minister of Health Nguyễn Thanh Long emphasised that the People’s Public Security force performs resident management. The force played a key role in tracing COVID-19 cases,… Read full this story

