The PM asked the ministry to launch the system immediately, while requesting the Ministry of Information and Communications to coordinate with the Public Security Ministry and the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control in the implementation process. According to the Public Security Ministry, the national population database has become operational since July 1, managing the information of nearly 100 million Vietnamese citizens. The system will help ensure the accuracy of information given by citizens at medical checkpoints, while controlling the population changes in pandemic-hit areas to serve infected case movement tracing. It will also support the management and analysis of data on vaccinated citizens in a uniform manner without any additional investment. So far, the system has become ready for immediate operation, according to the ministry. Source: VNA

Population database-based COVID-19 vaccination management system to be launched have 222 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at August 7, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.