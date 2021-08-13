Poor urban planning leaves Hà Nội streets under water

Flooding after a torrential rains in an urban area in Hà Nội in mid-May. — VNA/VNS Photo Thanh Tùng HÀ NỘI — The stormy season is starting in Hà Nội and residents are increasingly concerned about flooding during heavy rain. In the last few decades, floods have become more frequent in the capital city. Climate change is said to be one of the causes of heavy rain and flooding, however, many experts believe natural factors are only part of the issue, with poor urban planning, construction and management also to blame, according to Kinh tế & Đô thị (Economic & Urban Affairs) newspaper. Dr. Vũ Hoài Đức, architect and lecturer of Vietnam National University, Hà Nội, said that many urban projects in Hà Nội have taken into account natural disasters and climate change. However, there was a lack of participation from experts in irrigation science and environmental resources in the planning process, Đức told the newspaper. Therefore, responding to extreme weather such as heavy rain and floods is a problem for Hà Nội, especially in the western region where there are many rural areas located by rivers’ banks. For example, floods in 2017 and 2018 broke dykes along the Tích and Bùi rivers in Chương Mỹ District, submerging thousands of houses…. Read full this story

