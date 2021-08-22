Politburo issues Conclusion on overseas Vietnamese affairs

The conclusion said after over five years of implementing the Politburo's Directive No.45-CT/TW dated May 19, 2015 on continuing to step up the implementation of the Politburo's Resolution No.36-NQ/TW dated March 26, 2004 on OV affairs, the Vietnamese community abroad now counts about 5.3 million in over 130 countries and territories, over 80 percent of which are developed nations. A majority of overseas Vietnamese have legal status and stable life, and well integrate into the host society. Wherever they are, they always look toward the homeland, becoming an indispensable part of the Vietnamese nation and an important resource to contribute to the cause of national construction and development. With the country's increasingly improved position and prestige on international arena, their trust has been more and more reinforced. Such changes are the result of the overseas Vietnamese’s efforts toward the nation and the active involvement of the entire political system and people. However, the OV affairs still show some shortcomings. To continue effectively carrying out Resolution No.36 and Directive No.45 on OV affairs, the Politburo asked Party committees and organisations to raise awareness and sense of responsibility for performing the Party and State's policy of great national unity among the OVs…. Read full this story

