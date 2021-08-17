Poland to offer Việt Nam more than 3.5 million doses of vaccine

More than 9,600 new cases and 331 COVID-related deaths on Tuesday PM to provide financial support for COVIVAC vaccine trials HCM City launches advisory panel on COVID-19 medical response Government asks to quickly control pandemic and ensure economic recovery HCM City finds more COVID cases in community instead of locked down or quarantined areas Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính receives Polish Ambassador Wojciech Gerwel at the Government Palace on Tuesday. Photo chinhphu.vn HÀ NỘI – Poland decided to transfer 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine and grant more than 501,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Việt Nam, immediately after receiving a letter from Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính to Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki asking for help. Poland will also donate medical equipment and supplies worth US$4 million, to be delivered to HCM City on August 25. The Vietnamese Prime Minister thanked the Polish Government for the decision when he received Polish Ambassador Wojciech Gerwel at the Government Palace on Tuesday, stressing that Poland was the first country to cede such a large quantity of vaccines to Việt Nam, showing the country's long-standing traditional friendship and sincere and close affection for the Vietnamese people. The Prime Minister shared Poland’s difficulties and losses in the fight against… Read full this story

