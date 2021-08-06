Poet Chiểu’s 200th birthday to be celebrated

Cover of the book Lục Vân Tiên (The Tale of Lục Vân Tiên), a epic poem with 2,076 lines by late poet and teacher Nguyễn Đình Chiểu (1822 – 1888), one of the country's leading writers in the 19th century. — Photo from HCM City Writers’ Association HCM CITY — A proposal for the celebration of Vietnamese poet Nguyễn Đình Chiểu's 200th birthday anniversary is expected to be approved by the UNESCO General Assembly in November. The proposal was written and submitted by Prof. Dr. Nguyễn Chí Bền. It has received support and recognition from Korea, Thailand, Japan and India. Nguyễn Đình Chiểu (1822 – 1888) was born in Bình Dương District, Gia Định Province (now District 1, HCM City). He was a patriotic teacher, physician and poet of south Việt Nam in the second half of the 19th century. After suffering from his mother's death, he cried too much it hurt his eyes to the irreparable point. He went blind. He opened a small school to teach poor students in Gia Định. He was also a popular medical practitioner who offered treatment for local people. He later moved to live in Cần Giuộc in Long An Province (now Bến Tre Province) where he died. Nguyễn Đình Chiểu is best known for his two epics, Lục Vân Tiên (The Tale of Lục Vân Tiên) and Văn Tế Nghĩa Sĩ Cần Giuộc (Funeral Oration for the Partisans of… Read full this story

