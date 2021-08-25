PM receives Chinese Ambassador, thanks for donation of 2 million vaccine doses

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính (right) held meeting with Chinese Ambassador to Việt Nam Xiong Bo on Tuesday in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam treasures the traditional friendly neighbourliness and comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with China, considering it a stop priority in the country’s external policies, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has declared. During a reception Hà Nội on Tuesday for Chinese Ambassador to Việt Nam Xiong Bo, the PM stressed that Việt Nam consistently pursues the foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, multilateralisation and diversification of ties, proactive and active international integration, and being a responsible member of the international community. The PM also declared that Việt Nam does not ally with one country to fight against another. He wished that both countries would enhance political trust between the two Parties and nations, promote exchanges at all levels, boost comprehensive cooperation and uphold the Steering Committee on Việt Nam-China Bilateral Cooperation mechanism. Suggesting priority be given to the fight against COVID-19 pandemic, Chính thanked the Chinese Government for the decision to donate an additional 2 million vaccine doses to Việt Nam. He hoped China will continue offering vaccines, transfer vaccine production technology and COVID-19 medicine to Việt Nam. In… Read full this story

