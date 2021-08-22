PM orders tightening social distancing measures

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (Photo: VNA) With the spirit of placing people's health and lives above others, the PM asked Secretaries of the municipal and provincial Party Committees, Chairpersons of the People's Committees of Ho Chi Minh City and the provinces of Binh Duong, Dong Nai and Long An, ministers and heads of ministerial-level and Government organs and agencies concerned to take drastic, strict and effective actions to exercise social distancing and follow prevention and control measures. The people's compliance with the measures plays a decisive role in the success of the fight, the dispatch said. The PM called for attention to offering all possible support in terms of human resources, medical supplies and other necessary forces to Ho Chi Minh City and the provinces of Binh Duong, Dong Nai and Long An. He also urged close and effective coordination between local forces and those from the central level and other localities. The Government leader requested tightening discipline in implementing social distancing and prevention and control measures, thus achieving the goal of preventing and curbing the pandemic as set in the Government's Resolution No.86/NQ-CP dated August 6, 2021. In the dispatch, he called for the drastic and synchronous involvement… Read full this story

