PM orders law revision to solve difficulties in investment, business

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính talks with business representatives on the sidelines of a meeting with the business community on August 8. — Photo tienphong.vn HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has sent a dispatch to several ministers, ordering a revision of laws to address difficulties in investment and business amid the complex developments of the COVID-19 pandemic. The document was sent to the ministers of Planning and Investment, Finance, Industry and Trade, Natural Resources and Environment, Construction, Transport, Agriculture and Rural Development, Information and Communications, Justice, and Home Affairs. It pointed out that after reviewing the recommendations of all the 63 provinces and cities, agencies detected specific obstacles and difficulties facing investment, production and business activities caused by the overlapping and inconsistency of several legal documents. A revision by Government Office detected a number of points that need to be studied, amended and supplemented immediately to remove problematic issues specified in 29 laws related to State management of 10 ministries. To promptly remove difficulties and obstacles, clear bottlenecks, mobilise all social resources, and promote production and business, the Government leader requested ministers to direct and prioritise resources for the revision, research, amendment and supplementation of legal documents under their authority. The highest priority… Read full this story

