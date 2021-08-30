PM chairs meeting on land management policies innovation

Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính at the meeting. VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính yesterday chaired a meeting to receive comments on the report on the implementation of Resolution No.19-NQ/TW issued in 2012 on reforming land laws, regulations and policies. Speaking at the opening of the conference, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính said that after nearly 10 years of implementing the resolution, Việt Nam has achieved many important results in mobilising resources from land for socio-economic development, contributing to ensuring equity and social stability, national defence and security regulations; environmental protection and adaptation to climate change. However, there are many limitations in the implementation process. Therefore, the Secretariat of the Communist Party of Việt Nam issued a decision to establish a Steering Committee to summarise the 10 years of implementation of Resolution 19-NQ/TW. Addressing the conference, head of the Central Economic Commission Trần Tuấn Anh informed the meeting that the review work was conducted strictly and scientifically. Opinions from many experts and scientists who are enthusiastic about land use research and from many credible international organisations were also acknowledged. The Standing Steering Committee has organised 34 meetings, seminars, conferences and workshops to consult agencies, organisations, experts and managers in the field of land…. Read full this story

