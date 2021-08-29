PM asks local authorities to have clear goals to fight COVID-19

12,796 new cases of COVID-19 and 344 deaths reported on Sunday More than 16,000 experts, medical workers assigned to southern provinces More than 12,000 new cases, 352 deaths License for emergency use of home-grown vaccine to be considered MoH issues drug list for treating COVID patients at home Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính (middle) chairs an online meeting with 20 cities and provinces under social distancing across the country on Sunday. VNA/VNS Photo Dương Giang HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính on Sunday asked authorities at the grassroots levels to set clear goals in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and develop thorough agendas to achieve them. He made the statement at an online meeting between the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 prevention and control with 20 provinces and cities under social distancing across the country. The meeting aimed to emphasise the importance of bottom-level authorities in controlling COVID-19 in accordance with the PM's order in official dispatches No 1099 and 1102, which is treating each commune, ward, town, factory and enterprise as 'a fortress', each resident 'a soldier' to fight the pandemic. In attendance were Deputy Prime Ministers Lê Minh Khái, Lê Văn Thành and Vũ Đức Đam, National Assembly vice chair Nguyễn Khắc… Read full this story

