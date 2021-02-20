PM asks HCMC to conduct Covid-19 tests for all residents during social distancing period The Saigon Times Residents in HCMC's District 1 are swabbed for Covid-19 testing. The prime minister has asked HCMC to conduct Covid-19 tests for all residents during social distancing period – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has required that rapid Covid-19 tests be conducted in the entire HCMC during the social distancing period to quickly detect Covid-19 cases and stop the virus transmission. The prime minister today, August 22, sent a dispatch to HCMC, Binh Duong, Dong Nai and Long An, directing the enhancement of social distancing and anti-pandemic measures, the local media reported. Accordingly, vaccines will be prioritized for HCMC and the vaccination must be rolled out in a free, safe, effective and prompt manner and in line with the Health Ministry's instructions. Binh Duong, Dong Nai and Long An will also conduct large-scale testing drives. PM Chinh asked leaders of these localities, ministers and heads of ministerial-level agencies and relevant agencies to employ enhanced measures drastically, strictly and effectively. They should call on and persuade residents not to leave their homes and strictly isolate homes from homes, quarters from quarters… Read full this story

PM asks HCMC to conduct Covid-19 tests for all residents during social distancing period have 289 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at August 22, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.