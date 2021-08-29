PM approves power bill cut for COVID affected companies

Enterprises processing and preserving seafood enjoy a 10 per cent reduction in power bills for three months. Photo chinhphu.vn HÀ NỘI — The Prime Minister has approved the Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) proposal to cut power bills for enterprises for three months in provinces and cities applying social distancing, according to a Government resolution issued on Saturday. A 10 per cent reduction will be applied to electricity prices for factories or production facilities maintaining production in the provinces and centrally-run cities which are implementing social distancing under Directive 16. They include enterprises processing and preserving seafood and vegetables, and enterprises producing export goods with an export turnover of over US$1 billion in 2020. The reduction will be applied to power bills in September, October and November, the ministry said. According to the Ministry of Industry and Trade, the pandemic is continuing its complicated development in Hà Nội, HCM City and many southern provinces and cities, seriously affecting national socioeconomic development. Therefore, the ministry and Việt Nam Electricity (EVN) proposed the Prime Minister make the reduction. EVN estimated that the total reduction for customers this time would be worth VNĐ650 billion. On June 2, the Government issued resolution No 55/NQ-CP to reduce electricity prices from June to… Read full this story

