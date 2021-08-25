Phú Yên seeks access to clean water

A woman in Sơn Hòa District, Phú Yên Province, carries big bottles to get clean water from the only active reservoir in the area. — VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Cường PHÚ YÊN — Thousands of people living in the mountainous areas of south-central Phú Yên Province have been short of clean water amid a prolonged heatwave. Local residents and authorities have come up with solutions to bring water to households. Every day under the heat, Mí Ran, a resident of Sơn Định Commune, brings his household's bottles and travels a long distance to a ground reservoir to get water. This is the only reservoir in the area that has water. Mí Ran said three-fourths of the reservoirs have run out of water due to declining water levels of nearby streams. Local residents have flocked to the only active reservoir to get water for their domestic activities, making the water level reduce day by day. "I have to wait for two hours to get a can of water for my family," Mí Ran told Vietnam News Agency. La Lang Tiến, head of the residential cluster in Hòa Ngãi Hamlet, home to 141 households, said local residents are in dire need of clean water. Some have… Read full this story

