Pfizer vaccines were given to revolution’s contributors and people with chronic health issues in Đà Nẵng on August 7. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has asked Pfizer to accelerate vaccine delivery to Việt Nam, especially in August and September, as he held talks with the company’s CEO Albert Bourla late Friday night. The health ministry earlier said that shipments to Việt Nam, including Pfizer, would be limited in August and September, and the majority of the commitment would be fulfilled in the final months of the year, as the country is undergoing a severe fourth wave with prolonged lockdown measures announced in major urban centres nationwide. During the virtual talk, the Vietnamese PM praised Pfizer's role and contributions in protecting public health globally, notably in the pandemic fight through its successful development of Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine. He thanked the company for its contribution to Việt Nam's medical development, as well as its supply of vaccines according to an agreement under which Việt Nam purchases 31 million doses. The Vietnamese Government recently agreed to buy an additional 20 million doses from the firm to vaccinate children aged 12-18 years old, he said, urging the company make more doses… Read full this story

Pfizer committed to accelerate vaccine delivery to Việt Nam: CEO have 349 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at August 21, 2021. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.