People recovering from COVID-19 could help on the frontline: expert

Vice director of the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases Nguyễn Trung Cấp. — VNA/VNS Photo Vice director of the National Hospital for Tropical Diseases Nguyễn Trung Cấp spoke to Vietnam News Agency about risks faced by frontline workers who recovered from COVID-19. Many COVID-19 patients in Việt Nam, after recovering from the disease, have volunteered to work on the front line to assist medical workers. Is there any scientific proof that people are at less risk of being infected again after recovering from COVID-19? As COVID-19 was first detected in late 2019, there were few studies about re-infection. According to a study of more than 20,000 healthcare workers in the UK, titled SARS-CoV-2 Immunity and Reinfection Evaluation (SIREN), most people who catch and recover from COVID-19 are likely to be immune for several months afterwards. The study concluded that immune responses from past infections reduce the risk of catching the virus again by 83 per cent for at least five months. Another study by the US' University of Missouri School of Medicine found that COVID-19 re-infection among people who recovered from COVID-19 is 0.7 per cent with an average infection time of 116 days. The rate is much lower than that among… Read full this story
