Peacekeepers get vaccinated against COVID-19 at L2FH3 in South Sudan

In particular, the Level-two Field Hospital Rotation 3 (L2FH3) of Vietnam administratored the second shots of COVID-19 vaccine to 50 staff from a Pakistan Engineering Company while monitoring their health after inoculation, and dealing with cases with side effects sent from level-1 field hospitals. To prepare for the vaccination, the medical staff of the L2FH3 joined a refresher course of the World Health Organization (WHO) and were equipped with knowledge about the U.N.'s standard procedures. Before inoculations, screenings are conducted. After the shots, the staff's health is monitored in line with WHO regulations. The vaccination drive contributed to efforts of the world in general and South Sudan in particular in containing the pandemic. Reported by Mai Lien and Nguyen Dam from Bentiu, South Sudan Translated by Quynh Oanh

